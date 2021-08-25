TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $300,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 128,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 28,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,008,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 25,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $105.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

