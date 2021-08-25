Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Target Price at $53.00

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,603. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.