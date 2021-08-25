Analysts Set Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Target Price at $69.25

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC increased their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE NTR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,356. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.21. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $5,416,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Nutrien by 13.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,381,000 after buying an additional 60,196 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Nutrien by 287.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Nutrien by 6.4% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

