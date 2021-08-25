NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,089. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.83 million, a PE ratio of 74.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.