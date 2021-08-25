First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $49.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,411 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

