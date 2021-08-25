Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 400.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of CHGG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.84. The company had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,251. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.58. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -202.32, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHGG. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.