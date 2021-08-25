Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,912 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,273,000 after acquiring an additional 794,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,095,000 after acquiring an additional 780,782 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 468,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 663.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 382,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 332,188 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

TMHC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.