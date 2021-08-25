Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,724 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,014 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Old National Bancorp worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 105,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 52,171 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 70,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after acquiring an additional 193,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.