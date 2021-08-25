South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.44. 412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,320. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.75.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 72.02%.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.