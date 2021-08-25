Qudian (NYSE:QD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Qudian (NYSE:QD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports. Qudian had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 60.39%.
Shares of QD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,481. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 23.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Qudian has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $404.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.
Qudian Company Profile
