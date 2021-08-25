Qudian (NYSE:QD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Qudian (NYSE:QD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports. Qudian had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 60.39%.

Shares of QD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,481. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 23.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Qudian has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $404.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

