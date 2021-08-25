Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$142.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of TSE MG traded up C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$101.83. 51,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,381. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$108.58. The firm has a market cap of C$30.62 billion and a PE ratio of 11.14. Magna International has a 12-month low of C$57.42 and a 12-month high of C$126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.