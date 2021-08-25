CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s current price.

EVD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.92 ($71.67).

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €1.40 ($1.65) on Wednesday, reaching €54.38 ($63.98). 162,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.34. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €36.76 ($43.25) and a 1-year high of €60.86 ($71.60).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

