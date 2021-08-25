Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PMMAF. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Puma presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMMAF traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.91. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337. Puma has a 12-month low of $81.05 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.68.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

