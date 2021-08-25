MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Hits Market Cap of $443,812.49

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $443,812.49 and approximately $1,934.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,827.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.68 or 0.06593914 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $638.40 or 0.01334807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.99 or 0.00365875 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00131617 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.64 or 0.00645320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.95 or 0.00338615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00322258 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

