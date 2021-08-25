Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $273.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

