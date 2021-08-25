Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 633.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after buying an additional 1,875,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $66,449,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,471,000 after buying an additional 1,087,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

