Boston Financial Mangement LLC Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $553.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $524.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $244.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

