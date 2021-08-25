MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 423.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $553.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

