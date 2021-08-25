K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires New Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,072,000 after purchasing an additional 116,987 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 30.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3.3% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $216,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $56.62. 27,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,643,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

