36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 61.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRKR opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. 36Kr has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 36Kr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of 36Kr in a research report on Wednesday.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

