Oliver A. Filliol Sells 7,500 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:MTD traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $1,524.39. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $926.88 and a 1 year high of $1,563.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,454.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

