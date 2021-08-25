InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. InterDigital reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 370.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

InterDigital stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.53. The stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,504. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in InterDigital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 28.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

