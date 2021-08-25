Zacks: Brokerages Expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. i3 Verticals posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIIV traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,275. The firm has a market cap of $901.88 million, a PE ratio of -82.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.58. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

