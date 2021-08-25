ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $781.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.57. ScanSource has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $34.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ScanSource stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of ScanSource worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

