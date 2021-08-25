ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ SCSC opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $781.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.57. ScanSource has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $34.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.
