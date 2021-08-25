First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

FEMB opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.41. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $38.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.50% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $27,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

