Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $139.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

