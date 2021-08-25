Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.