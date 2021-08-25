179 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 179 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 98.6% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Shopify by 302.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Shopify by 8.1% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,538.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43, a PEG ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,501.52.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

