K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 900 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $216.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

