DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-$4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.08.

DXC Technology stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,804 shares of company stock worth $814,217 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

