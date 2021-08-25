Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.07 EPS

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PDD opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

