Lido DAO Token (LDO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $198.00 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.48 or 0.00011455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 36% against the US dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $134.44 million and $198.00 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00122717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00156308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,833.57 or 1.00013393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.70 or 0.01023897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.05 or 0.06557043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

