DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. DermTech has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $84.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $90,329.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,673.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,882,298.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,479 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in DermTech by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DermTech by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech during the first quarter worth $36,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in DermTech during the first quarter worth $2,590,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the first quarter worth $2,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

