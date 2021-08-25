Nwam LLC Sells 741 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

NYSE:EMR opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.