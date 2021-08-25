Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $106.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$152.00 price target (up previously from C$150.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

