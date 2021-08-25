Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $403,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

Adobe stock opened at $660.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $660.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,321 shares of company stock worth $9,879,906 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

