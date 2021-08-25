Hengehold Capital Management LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $324,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 1,838.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 17.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter.

YANG stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $28.06.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

