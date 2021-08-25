Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,015,000 after buying an additional 1,178,168 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $38,505,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $25,234,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,045,000 after acquiring an additional 607,012 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,412,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,522 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FNF opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.