Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $138.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.27.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Natera alerts:

In related news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $459,174.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,008,203.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,944,258. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Natera by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,444,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Natera by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,316,000 after purchasing an additional 691,703 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.30. Natera has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Analysts predict that Natera will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.