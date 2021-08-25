Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,237 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 20,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 8.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 229,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after buying an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 73,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 13.8% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $218.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

