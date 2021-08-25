First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NASDAQ LDSF opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $20.59.

