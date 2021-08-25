Great Elm Capital Co. (GECC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 166.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 250.0%.

GECC opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $84.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 56.42% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of Great Elm Capital worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

