Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.56 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.60.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,505. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $20,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.