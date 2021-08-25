IoTeX (IOTX) Reaches Market Cap of $689.18 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0722 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $689.18 million and $74.01 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00142922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00052865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.54 or 0.00781340 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.