Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,752,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $239.12 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $149.81 and a one year high of $241.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

