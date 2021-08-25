Nwam LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,681,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,443,000 after acquiring an additional 438,427 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 289,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,574 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 502,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $271.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

