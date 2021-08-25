Boston Financial Mangement LLC Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in eBay by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in eBay by 5.1% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY stock opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $76.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.48.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

