Boston Financial Mangement LLC Invests $211,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 48.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in eBay by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in eBay by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 33,343 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in eBay by 4.9% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.48.

eBay stock opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,160 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.