Zacks: Analysts Anticipate C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). C4 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($17.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCCC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.60.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $814,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,462 shares of company stock worth $2,735,652 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

