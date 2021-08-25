CPChain Price Tops $0.0051 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $129,817.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CPChain has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.61 or 0.00517930 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003698 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009568 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $551.00 or 0.01152531 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CPCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.